Solstein Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000. Capri makes up 0.3% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth $13,435,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.74.

Shares of Capri stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $54.20. 49,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,947. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day moving average is $33.45. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $54.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $36,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

