Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Sotera Health stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.64. The stock had a trading volume of 38,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,288. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.85.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

