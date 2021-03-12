S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,630 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 542.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after purchasing an additional 722,100 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4,337.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,903,000 after purchasing an additional 469,880 shares during the period. Swedbank grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,227,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $397,403,000 after purchasing an additional 463,906 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,089,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,310,000 after buying an additional 398,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 661,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,527,000 after buying an additional 316,865 shares in the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPGI opened at $342.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $327.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.12. The company has a market cap of $82.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.54.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

