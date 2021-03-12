SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Stock Position Lifted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Moller Financial Services bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $461,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GNR stock opened at $51.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.25. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72.

