SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,165,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,316,000 after acquiring an additional 55,310 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $464.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.19. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $470.57.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

