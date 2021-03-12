Spectre.ai Dividend Token Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (SXDT)

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular exchanges. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a market cap of $9.56 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded up 180.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00048731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00011950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.73 or 0.00647808 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 100% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00064538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00025705 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00035708 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Token Profile

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) is a token. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI.

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Dividend Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

