Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,820,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352,785 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 19.07% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $94,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 76,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $302,843.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 351,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,102.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 25,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $128,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 261,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,801. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $3.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $480.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $5.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

