Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Steven Gregory Kidd Sells 100,000 Shares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 516,970 shares in the company, valued at $12,247,019.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,897. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.93. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $411.16 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $38.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 28,479 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Company Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, other commercial real estate loans, and multifamily loans and farmland; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

