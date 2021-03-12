Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Splunk from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital cut their price target on Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Splunk from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.11.

Splunk stock traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.20. 29,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,374,514. Splunk has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $2,659,316.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,827,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $1,292,985.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 107,566 shares in the company, valued at $17,339,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,545 shares of company stock worth $5,909,775 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Splunk by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Splunk by 74.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,933 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 92.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the software company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Splunk by 12.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,436 shares of the software company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

