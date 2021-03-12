Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprague Resources LP operates as suppliers of energy and materials handling services. The Company stores, distributes, and sells refined petroleum products and natural gas. Its products include home heating oil, diesel fuels, residual fuels, gasoline and natural gas. Sprague Resources LP is based in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of SRLP traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.35. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,217. The stock has a market cap of $466.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08. Sprague Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $22.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.22). Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 43.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprague Resources will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This is an increase from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 242.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartree Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 2,087,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,582,000 after acquiring an additional 151,084 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 20,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 366.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

