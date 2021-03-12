Sprout Social Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,735 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,849% compared to the typical volume of 89 put options.

SPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

Shares of SPT traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.69. The stock had a trading volume of 12,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,274. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a PE ratio of -38.32. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.81.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $1,079,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $261,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,692 shares of company stock valued at $10,313,911.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Sprout Social by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 29,238 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after buying an additional 819,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 197,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,967,000 after acquiring an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

