SSI Investment Management LLC Purchases 18,797 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

SSI Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 148.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,797 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW stock traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $86.24. 118,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,301. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $43.81 and a 52 week high of $93.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.48.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

