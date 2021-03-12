SSI Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Acies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACACU)

SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACACU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Acies Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,649,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,872,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,595,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACACU traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. 12,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,440. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45. Acies Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

Acies Acquisition Profile

Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.

