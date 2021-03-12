St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 733.3% from the February 11th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of STBMY stock remained flat at $$7.99 during trading hours on Friday. St Barbara has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83.

Get St Barbara alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.3096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 3.71%.

St Barbara Company Profile

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for St Barbara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St Barbara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.