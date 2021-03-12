STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. trimmed its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,199. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.70. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $128.23.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $13,797,000.00. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $35,508,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,045,350 shares of company stock worth $111,138,289. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

