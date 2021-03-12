Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Short Interest Up 1,725.0% in February

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 1,725.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SCBFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SCBFY stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,376. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

