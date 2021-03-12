Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) Insider Acquires £88,800 in Stock

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (LON:SLA) insider Jonathan Asquith bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of £88,800 ($116,017.77).

Shares of SLA opened at GBX 293.50 ($3.83) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 314.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 272.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 16.36. Standard Life Aberdeen plc has a 52-week low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 333.40 ($4.36). The company has a market cap of £6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a GBX 7.30 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. Standard Life Aberdeen’s payout ratio is -0.54%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 273 ($3.57) target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 252.80 ($3.30).

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

