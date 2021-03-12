Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Bank of America

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was upgraded by Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.36.

SWK stock opened at $191.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.10 and a 200 day moving average of $174.03. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $195.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,915,009,000 after buying an additional 1,672,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,044,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,075,000 after acquiring an additional 976,663 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,423,000 after purchasing an additional 360,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 946,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,976,000 after purchasing an additional 322,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

