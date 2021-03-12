State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vapotherm were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. Parian Global Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 36.1% in the third quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 2,305,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,859,000 after purchasing an additional 611,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,592,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,773,000 after purchasing an additional 76,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 95.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after purchasing an additional 316,003 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter valued at $14,117,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 362,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 69,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAPO opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $653.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of -1.50. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

In other Vapotherm news, Director Anthony L. Arnerich sold 26,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $718,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $63,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,838.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,600 shares of company stock worth $893,160 over the last three months. 34.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary Hi-VNI technology products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress worldwide. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that use Hi-VNI technology to deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

