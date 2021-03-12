State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Invests $224,000 in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 27,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLP opened at $69.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average is $69.27. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $90.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 million. Research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Taglich Brothers raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $273,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,959.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,745,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,800,533.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,870 shares of company stock worth $7,306,038 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

