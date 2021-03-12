State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Viad were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VVI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Viad by 329.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Viad by 10.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,470,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 144,118 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Viad by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Viad in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Viad by 79.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In other news, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $459,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,645.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew B. Benett purchased 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.91 per share, with a total value of $50,799.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,997 shares in the company, valued at $758,086.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Viad stock opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $914.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.58. Viad Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.41). Viad had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Viad Corp. will post -6.2 EPS for the current year.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, furnishings and graphics, measurement, logistics, creative, exhibit program management, strategy and marketing, agency, rental exhibit, and custom design and fabrication services.

