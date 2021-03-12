State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New $227,000 Investment in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DMC Global by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,171,000 after buying an additional 164,253 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in DMC Global by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,305,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,987,000 after buying an additional 34,369 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DMC Global by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,646,000 after buying an additional 312,374 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 1.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 678,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 417,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after buying an additional 107,370 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $66.90 on Thursday. DMC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.53, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.22.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 8,417 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $538,182.98. Also, Director Robert A. Cohen sold 7,054 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $458,651.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,438 shares of company stock worth $1,309,977. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DMC Global Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

