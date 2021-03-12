State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes $257,000 Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RYTM. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RYTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

RYTM stock opened at $25.53 on Thursday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.52.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

