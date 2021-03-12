State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Takes Position in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,203,000 after buying an additional 1,091,529 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.07. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.56 and a 52 week high of $64.37.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RLAY shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $825,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,470,294 shares of company stock valued at $140,852,304.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

