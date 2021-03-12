State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Triple-S Management worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GTS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 385.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTS opened at $27.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.65. Triple-S Management Co. has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $661.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.75.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 1.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

