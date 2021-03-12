Stelac Advisory Services LLC Buys 449 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.98. 313,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,143,643. The stock has a market cap of $189.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.29. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

