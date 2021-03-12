Stelac Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,222,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,960,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $535,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Facebook by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,560,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $15,657,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,385,666 shares of company stock worth $369,792,770 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $264.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,492,992. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $753.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $265.60 and its 200-day moving average is $270.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

