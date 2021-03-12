Stelac Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,480,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 445,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter.

VNM traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $17.57. 49,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,207. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $18.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33.

About VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

