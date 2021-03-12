Stelac Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 406.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,709,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,580,000 after buying an additional 9,397,507 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,059,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,768,000 after acquiring an additional 172,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,624,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,396,000 after acquiring an additional 53,065 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,434,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,180,000 after purchasing an additional 200,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,206,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,878,000 after purchasing an additional 122,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.71. The company had a trading volume of 35,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,849. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $121.31.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Simon Property Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.42.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

