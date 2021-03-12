Stelac Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF makes up about 0.9% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYU. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 6,738.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of RYU stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.51. 1,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,340. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $70.27 and a 52-week high of $106.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.58.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.