Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $244.94 million, a P/E ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $12.74.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 8.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean D’angelo bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

