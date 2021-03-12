Stephen P. Gottesfeld Sells 4,000 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,320.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $58.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,670,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,885,419. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.53.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its stake in Newmont by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 42,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Newmont by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,119,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,869,000 after purchasing an additional 190,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $72,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

