stETH Market Capitalization Hits $5.39 Million (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last week, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the dollar. stETH has a market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH token can now be bought for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.61 or 0.00460142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00062519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00049090 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00069012 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $311.85 or 0.00550617 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00078548 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000536 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. The official website for stETH is lido.fi. stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

