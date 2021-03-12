Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.89

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.89 and last traded at $38.77, with a volume of 13500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.59.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SHOO shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.40.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 34,491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 81,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

