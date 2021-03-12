Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,926 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of ADSK opened at $263.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.49, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.47. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.