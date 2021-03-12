Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,393 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $217.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $224.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

