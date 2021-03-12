Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Hold Rating for Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Johnson Matthey to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Johnson Matthey from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of JMPLY opened at $88.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58. Johnson Matthey has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $94.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.71.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

