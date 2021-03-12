Stillwater Holdings Llc Sells 177,336 Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 177,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $739,491.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 27,879 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $118,764.54.

On Monday, March 1st, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 52,456 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $213,495.92.

On Friday, February 26th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 36,693 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $152,275.95.

On Thursday, February 18th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 191,642 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $822,144.18.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 123,715 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $473,828.45.

On Monday, February 8th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 127,655 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $385,518.10.

On Friday, February 5th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 177,362 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $528,538.76.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 205,252 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $556,232.92.

On Monday, January 25th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 894,001 shares of eMagin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $2,583,662.89.

EMAN traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.48. 14,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,115. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29. eMagin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.40 million, a PE ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 1.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of eMagin in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of eMagin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eMagin by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 129,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 61,477 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of eMagin by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 115,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of eMagin by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 75,237 shares in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

