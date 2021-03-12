STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) will announce sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for STMicroelectronics’ earnings. STMicroelectronics reported sales of $2.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will report full year sales of $12.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $13.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.49 billion to $13.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover STMicroelectronics.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

STM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 121.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $36.12 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

