Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 3,625 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 80% compared to the average daily volume of 2,013 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $32.07 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $72.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.46.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The company had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $150,861. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,861,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,093,000 after acquiring an additional 129,254 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,195,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,409,000 after acquiring an additional 65,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,722,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,925,000 after acquiring an additional 79,940 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 29,809.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,317,289 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,165,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,428,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLUE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Maxim Group downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

