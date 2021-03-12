Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Altice USA Call Options (NYSE:ATUS)

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 13,427 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,067% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,151 call options.

In other news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at $7,369,249.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATUS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.12 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

