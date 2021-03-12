Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Altimeter Growth (NASDAQ:AGC)

Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,800 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 961% compared to the typical daily volume of 358 call options.

NASDAQ:AGC opened at $14.65 on Friday. Altimeter Growth has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $18.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,980,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,720,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

About Altimeter Growth

Altimeter Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

