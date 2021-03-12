Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 12,238 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 490% compared to the average daily volume of 2,074 call options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CS. Barclays raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after purchasing an additional 687,344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 39.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,962,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,291,000 after purchasing an additional 550,201 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at $3,914,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter valued at $2,653,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,485,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after purchasing an additional 238,412 shares during the period. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CS opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.