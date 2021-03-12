Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Short Interest Update

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 268,500 shares, a growth of 168.0% from the February 11th total of 100,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 47.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STKAF remained flat at $$3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,243. Stockland has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10.

Get Stockland alerts:

About Stockland

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stockland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stockland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.