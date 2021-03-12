Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Analysts at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SSYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.83.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.23. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Stratasys by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.