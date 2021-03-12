Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 728 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,105 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMT traded up $2.20 on Friday, reaching $134.33. 380,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,535,780. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 328,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.85, for a total value of $47,941,332.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,173,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,266,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 204,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $29,983,437.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,173,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,642,526.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,473,947 shares of company stock worth $1,070,279,069. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.39.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

