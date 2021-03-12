Strategic Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.63, for a total value of $3,272,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,744,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,468,407.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,200 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $139,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,959,969 shares of company stock valued at $611,454,568 in the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $3.55 on Friday, reaching $136.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,410,265. The company has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.43. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $189.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.56.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

