Strategic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 76.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,936 shares during the period. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKG. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 39.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,508,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000.

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,563,283. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.11. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.15.

