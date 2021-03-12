Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,186 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 0.8% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,283 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 509,487 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $63,961,000 after buying an additional 42,761 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 25,289 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $140.51. The stock had a trading volume of 349,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,511,178. The company has a market capitalization of $221.51 billion, a PE ratio of 80.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.77.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 41,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $5,927,860.00. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,550 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

