Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,712 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.26.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.66. The company had a trading volume of 315,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,208,695. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.51. The stock has a market cap of $126.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.77, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $110.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

